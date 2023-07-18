Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ralph Johnson conducts an all-hands call in Sasebo, Japan. [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Ralph Johnson conducts an all-hands call in Sasebo, Japan.

    JAPAN

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230727-N-NF288-129 SASEBO, Japan (July 27, 2023) Cmdr. Isaia Infante, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) speaks to Sailors during an all-hands call in Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, July 27. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.29.2023 03:26
    Photo ID: 7941506
    VIRIN: 230727-N-NF288-5500
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 956.4 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson conducts an all-hands call in Sasebo, Japan. [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ralph Johnson conducts an all-hands call in Sasebo, Japan.
    USS Ralph Johnson conducts an all-hands call in Sasebo, Japan.
    USS Ralph Johnson conducts an all-hands call in Sasebo, Japan.
    USS Ralph Johnson conducts an all-hands call in Sasebo, Japan.
    USS Ralph Johnson conducts an all-hands call in Sasebo, Japan.
    USS Ralph Johnson conducts an all-hands call in Sasebo, Japan.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #navy #ralph #johnson #ddg114 #arleigh #burke

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT