230727-N-NF288-078 SASEBO, Japan (July 27, 2023) Sailors attend an all-hands call aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, July 27. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2023 03:25
|Photo ID:
|7941503
|VIRIN:
|230727-N-NF288-5300
|Resolution:
|6551x4367
|Size:
|980 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Ralph Johnson conducts an all-hands call in Sasebo, Japan. [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
