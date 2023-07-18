USS Ralph Johnson conducts an all-hands call in Sasebo, Japan.

230727-N-NF288-077 SASEBO, Japan (July 27, 2023) Sailors attend an all-hands call aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, July 27. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

