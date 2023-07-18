Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Attends 33rd AUSMIN Consultations [Image 13 of 14]

    SECDEF Attends 33rd AUSMIN Consultations

    BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.29.2023

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Australian Deputy Prime Minister of Australia and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III answer questions during a press conference following the 33rd annual Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) in Brisbane, Australia, July 29, 2023. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.29.2023 03:08
    Photo ID: 7941490
    VIRIN: 230729-D-TT977-1334
    Resolution: 5818x3879
    Size: 9.95 MB
    Location: BRISBANE, QLD, AU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Attends 33rd AUSMIN Consultations [Image 14 of 14], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Australia
    AUSMIN
    Wong
    secdefaustin
    Marles
    Bliken

