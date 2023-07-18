230726-N-CD453-1082 SEA OF JAPAN (July 26, 2023) Lt.j.g. Anna Stefanou, from Los Angeles, scrubs the ship during a fresh-water washdown aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, July 26. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2023 01:45
|Photo ID:
|7941451
|VIRIN:
|230726-N-CD453-1082
|Resolution:
|5032x3594
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Conduct Fresh-Water Wash Down of USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
