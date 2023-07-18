U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kevin F. Meisler, commanding general, 311th Signal Command speaks with soldiers at the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) at Townsville Field Training Area (TFTA), Townsville, Australia, July 27, 2023 while overseeing operations.



Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Harrison Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.29.2023 01:25 Photo ID: 7941436 VIRIN: 230727-Z-FH201-4000 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.71 MB Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kevin F. Meisler, commanding general, 311th Signal Command speaks with soldiers at the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Harrison Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.