Spc. Joshua Mendoza, Charlie Company 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion – Enhanced shakes hands with Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Dehart of the 311th Signal Command after being awarded a challenge coin by U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kevin F. Meisler, commanding general, 311th Signal Command at the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness at Townsville Field Training Area (TFTA), Townsville, Australia, July 27, 2023.



Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Harrison Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.29.2023 01:25 Photo ID: 7941435 VIRIN: 230727-Z-FH201-3000 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.91 MB Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Dehart of the 311th Signal Command congratulates soldier [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Harrison Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.