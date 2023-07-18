Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Dehart of the 311th Signal Command congratulates soldier

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Spc. Harrison Moore 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Joshua Mendoza, Charlie Company 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion – Enhanced shakes hands with Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Dehart of the 311th Signal Command after being awarded a challenge coin by U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kevin F. Meisler, commanding general, 311th Signal Command at the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness at Townsville Field Training Area (TFTA), Townsville, Australia, July 27, 2023.

    Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Harrison Moore)

