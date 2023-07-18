Talisman Sabre23: JPMRC

Joint Forces talk to a live AC-130 crew flying a flight simulator in Hurlburt Field with the ability to view the Townsville Field Training Area and PURs (Player Unit Radio’s) during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) rotation at Townsville Field Training Area (TFTA), Townsville, Australia, July 25, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar)

