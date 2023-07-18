Talisman Sabre23

Col. Dave Zinn, 25th Infantry Division, Deputy Commander, oversees operations and visits the soldiers of 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment participating in the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) rotation for exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 at Townsville Field Training Area (TFTA), July 24, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar)

