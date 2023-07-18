Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Visits Jakarta, Indonesia

230726-N-GR847-0223 JAKARTA, Indonesia (July 26, 2023) Commanding Officer, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) Capt. Dale Gregory, center left, and Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, center right, pose for a photo with their Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) counterparts and Indonesian dancers at the welcoming reception in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 26. U.S. 7th Fleet, embarked aboard USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), arrived in Jakarta for a port visit July 26 to participate in staff talks with counterparts of the Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL), conduct professional exchanges, and participate in community outreach. The port visit reflects the United States' commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and complements the many bilateral the many bilateral military cooperation activities conducted by the U.S. Navy and Indonesia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Reymundo A. Villegas III)

