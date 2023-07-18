Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Visits Jakarta, Indonesia [Image 3 of 12]

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Visits Jakarta, Indonesia

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Reymundo Villegas 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    230726-N-GR847-0029 JAKARTA, Indonesia (July 26, 2023) Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, center left, and Commanding Officer, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) Capt. Dale Gregory, center right, speak with their Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) counterpart at the welcoming reception in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 26. U.S. 7th Fleet, embarked aboard Blue Ridge, arrived in Jakarta for a port visit July 26 to participate in staff talks with counterparts of the Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL), conduct professional exchanges, and participate in community outreach. The port visit reflects the United States' commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and complements the many bilateral the many bilateral military cooperation activities conducted by the U.S. Navy and Indonesia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Reymundo A. Villegas III) 

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 21:51
    Location: JAKARTA, ID 
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Indonesia
    Allies and Partners

