Quantico, VA (JULY 27, 2023) Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro announced future expeditionary sea base ship ESB 8, named in honor of Medal of Honor recipient and Korean War veteran Hector A. Cafferata Jr., during a ceremony at the National Museum of the Marine Corps on Korean War Armistice Day. The future USNS Hector A. Cafferata Jr. is the first ship to bear his name. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.28.2023 19:50 Photo ID: 7941329 VIRIN: 230727-N-FA868-1059 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.08 MB Location: QUANITICO, AL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 13 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro Annoucnes Future Expeditionary Sea Base Ship ESB 8 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.