U.S. Secretary of Defense Visits Papua New Guinea

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, left, and Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, right, participate in a press conference at APEC Haus, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, July 27, 2023. Papua New Guinea and the United States signed a Defense Cooperation Agreement in May 2023 that sets a framework for the U.S. to help refurbish PNG ports and airports for military and civilian use over 15 years. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

