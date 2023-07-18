Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Visits Papua New Guinea [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Visits Papua New Guinea

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney White 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III gives opening remarks during a press conference with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape at APEC Haus, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, July 27, 2023. Papua New Guinea and the United States signed a Defense Cooperation Agreement in May 2023 that sets a framework for the U.S. to help refurbish PNG ports and airports for military and civilian use over 15 years. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

