U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III answers a reporter’s question during a press conference with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape at APEC Haus, Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, July 27, 2023. Papua New Guinea and the United States signed a Defense Cooperation Agreement in May 2023 that sets a framework for the U.S. to help refurbish PNG ports and airports for military and civilian use over 15 years. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 19:08
|Photo ID:
|7941275
|VIRIN:
|230727-M-HG547-3002
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|PORT MORESBY, PG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Secretary of Defense Visits Papua New Guinea [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Courtney White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
