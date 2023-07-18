Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sunset Surface Operations [Image 30 of 31]

    Sunset Surface Operations

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.25.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61) steams in the Mediterranean Sea, July 25, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 18:56
    Photo ID: 7941254
    VIRIN: 230725-N-CO784-2169
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sunset Surface Operations [Image 31 of 31], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Saftey Training
    Safety Training
    Safety Training
    Safety Training
    Safety Training
    Safety Training
    Flight Operations
    Sunset Surface Operations
    Sunset Surface Operations
    Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT