Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Operations [Image 28 of 31]

    Flight Operations

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.26.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the "Ragin' Bulls" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, approaches the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), July 25, 2023. VFA-37 is deployed aboard Gerald R. Ford as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 18:56
    Photo ID: 7941252
    VIRIN: 230725-N-CO784-2021
    Resolution: 3337x2225
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations [Image 31 of 31], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Distinguished Visitors
    Saftey Training
    Safety Training
    Safety Training
    Safety Training
    Safety Training
    Safety Training
    Flight Operations
    Sunset Surface Operations
    Sunset Surface Operations
    Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT