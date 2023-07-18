An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the "Ragin' Bulls" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, approaches the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), July 25, 2023. VFA-37 is deployed aboard Gerald R. Ford as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 07.28.2023 18:56 Photo ID: 7941252 VIRIN: 230725-N-CO784-2021 Resolution: 3337x2225 Size: 1.24 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations [Image 31 of 31], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.