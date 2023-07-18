Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safety Training [Image 27 of 31]

    Safety Training

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.26.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) participate in a Safety Stand Up training event in the hangar bay, July 26, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023
    Photo ID: 7941251
    VIRIN: 230726-N-CO784-1083
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 494.6 KB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8

