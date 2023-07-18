The Desert Inn Dining Facility at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 27, 2023. The DFAC on DM had reopened June 29, 2023 after $4.8 million in renovations were completed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 17:14
|Photo ID:
|7940946
|VIRIN:
|230727-F-QO903-1023
|Resolution:
|1000x714
|Size:
|272.26 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Desert Inn Dining Facility Q & A [Image 4 of 4], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS
