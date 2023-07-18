Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Desert Inn Dining Facility Q & A [Image 4 of 4]

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Airman William Finn 

    The Desert Inn Dining Facility at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 27, 2023. The DFAC on DM had reopened June 29, 2023 after $4.8 million in renovations were completed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn V)

    This work, Desert Inn Dining Facility Q & A [Image 4 of 4], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Dining Facility
    Food
    Davis-Monthan
    Force Support

