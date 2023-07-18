Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Desert Inn Dining Facility Q & A [Image 3 of 4]

    Desert Inn Dining Facility Q &amp; A

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    An Airman assigned to the 355th Force Support Squadron prepares food at the Desert Inn Dining Facility at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 27, 2023. The DFAC had operated on a 28 day menu cycle and provided a variety of food options. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn V)

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Dining Facility
    Food
    Davis-Monthan
    Force Support

