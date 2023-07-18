An Airman assigned to the 355th Force Support Squadron wraps a sandwich in foil at Desert Inn Dining Facility at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 27, 2023. The DFAC was open to anyone authorized to enter the base to include retired military members and guests of authorized personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn V)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.28.2023 17:13 Photo ID: 7940942 VIRIN: 230727-F-QO903-1006 Resolution: 1000x714 Size: 242.57 KB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Desert Inn Dining Facility Q & A [Image 4 of 4], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.