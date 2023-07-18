Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard MSST trains on crucial port security tactics [Image 10 of 11]

    U.S. Coast Guard MSST trains on crucial port security tactics

    QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Georgia Napier 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Coast Guardsman with the Maritime Safety and Security Team perform tactical offshore port security maneuvers as part of Talisman Sabre 23 at Gladstone Harbour, Queensland, Australia, July 26, 2023. Talisman Sabre 23 is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Georgia Napier)

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard MSST trains on crucial port security tactics [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Georgia Napier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tactics
    Australia
    Army
    CoastGuard
    TalismanSabre23

