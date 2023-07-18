U.S. Coast Guardsman with the Maritime Safety and Security Team perform tactical offshore port security maneuvers as part of Talisman Sabre 23 at Gladstone Harbour, Queensland, Australia, July 26, 2023. Talisman Sabre 23 is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Georgia Napier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 07.28.2023 17:15 Photo ID: 7940934 VIRIN: 230726-Z-QH451-1005 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 15.5 MB Location: QLD, AU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard MSST trains on crucial port security tactics [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Georgia Napier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.