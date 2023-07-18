312th Port Security Unit trains on crucial port security tactics

U.S. Coast Guardsmen with the 312th Port Security Unit Perform on shore training maneuvers, 26 July at Gladstone Harbor. A part of Talisman Sabre 23, the largest bilateral military exersise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Georia Napier)

