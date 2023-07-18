U.S. Coast Guardsmen with the 312th Port Security Unit Perform on shore training maneuvers, 26 July at Gladstone Harbor. A part of Talisman Sabre 23, the largest bilateral military exersise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Georia Napier)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 17:15
|Photo ID:
|7940927
|VIRIN:
|230726-Z-QH451-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|16.15 MB
|Location:
|QLD, AU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 312th Port Security Unit trains on crucial port security tactics [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Georgia Napier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
