U.S. Army Coast Guard ME1 Grogan with the 312th Port Security Unit swept the wharf for potential threats and improvised explosive devices during port security training as part of Talisman Sabre 23 at Gladstone Harbour, Queensland, Australia, July 26, 2023. Talisman Sabre 23 is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 07.28.2023 17:15 Photo ID: 7940926 VIRIN: 230726-Z-FN390-1008 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 17.67 MB Location: QLD, AU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 312th Port Security Unit trains on crucial port security tactics [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Ryan Wilhoit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.