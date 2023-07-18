Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Campbell AFWC Partners with Operation Homefront [Image 3 of 4]

    Fort Campbell AFWC Partners with Operation Homefront

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    The Armed Forces Wellness Center participated in an Operation Homefront Back-to-School event July 28 ,2023, in an effort to bring awareness of the free services that are available to service members, retirees and their families, and DoD and Army Civilians.
    The AFWC provides integrated and standardized primary prevention programs and services that promote enhanced and sustained healthy lifestyles to improve patient’s overall wellbeing.

