Fort Campbell AFWC Partners with Operation Homefront

The Armed Forces Wellness Center participated in an Operation Homefront Back-to-School event July 28 ,2023, in an effort to bring awareness of the free services that are available to service members, retirees and their families, and DoD and Army Civilians.

The AFWC provides integrated and standardized primary prevention programs and services that promote enhanced and sustained healthy lifestyles to improve patient’s overall wellbeing.

