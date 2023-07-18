USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition Weapons Lane 2023

A U.S. Army Soldier competing in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition, fires his M4 carbine rifle during qualifications in Grafenwoehr, Germany on July 28, 2023. The competition features soldiers from 173rd Airborne Brigade, 18th Military Police Brigade, 7th Army Training Command, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, and 30th Medical Brigade. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by SSG James Garvin)

