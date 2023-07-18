Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition Weapons Lane 2023

    GERMANY

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Garvin 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    A U.S. Army Soldier competing in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition, fires his M4 carbine rifle during qualifications in Grafenwoehr, Germany on July 28, 2023. The competition features soldiers from 173rd Airborne Brigade, 18th Military Police Brigade, 7th Army Training Command, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, and 30th Medical Brigade. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by SSG James Garvin)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 15:22
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition Weapons Lane 2023, by SSG James Garvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    m4
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    EABestSquad

