    Aircraft return from Razor Talon [Image 1 of 4]

    Aircraft return from Razor Talon

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    A C-17 Globemaster III flies over Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, during Razor Talon 23-1, July 28, 2023. RT-23 is an agile combat employment focused exercise, designed to test the 4th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate as a lead wing to generate combat airpower while continuing to move, maneuver, sustain the wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David Lynn)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 13:07
    Photo ID: 7940207
    VIRIN: 230728-F-LD599-1004
    Resolution: 4910x3273
    Size: 471.44 KB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft return from Razor Talon [Image 4 of 4], by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    Air Combat Command
    F-15E
    Razor Talon

