ASA Fort Dix Class 006-23 Interior Electricians Course 12R10. July 13, 2023

ASA Fort Dix Interior Electricians Course 12R10 Class 006-23. After taking this course Interior electricians will possess a comprehensive understanding of the principles of electricity. They will understand local rules and regulations. As interior electricians gain experience, they move to a supervisory position and begin to design electrical layouts themselves. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

