    ASA Fort Dix Class 006-23 Interior Electricians Course 12R10. July 13, 2023 [Image 2 of 5]

    ASA Fort Dix Class 006-23 Interior Electricians Course 12R10. July 13, 2023

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    ASA Fort Dix Interior Electricians Course 12R10 Class 006-23. After taking this course Interior electricians will possess a comprehensive understanding of the principles of electricity. They will understand local rules and regulations. As interior electricians gain experience, they move to a supervisory position and begin to design electrical layouts themselves. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 11:07
    Photo ID: 7939974
    VIRIN: 230713-A-IE493-6769
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 492.94 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASA Fort Dix Class 006-23 Interior Electricians Course 12R10. July 13, 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

