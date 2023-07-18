Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warfighter Resiliency Summit [Image 5 of 6]

    Warfighter Resiliency Summit

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Jason Rodman 

    Naval Information Forces

    Charlie, a facility dog from Naval Medical Center Portsmouth provides Sailors with a welcome break in between discussions at Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) inaugural Warfighter Resiliency Summit July 25-27, 2023, in Suffolk, Va. The theme for this year’s summit is “Better Together,” and emphasizes the connections between command leadership teams and Sailors in enhancing overall mental health and wellness. Sailors, civilians and guests attended the event, representing Navy Information Warfare commands from around the globe, for panels, discussions and personal testimonials on a variety of mental health and resilience topics. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jason Rodman/Released)

    VIRIN: 230727-N-PD810-1004
    This work, Warfighter Resiliency Summit [Image 6 of 6], by Jason Rodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Better Together: NAVIFOR Summit Links Warfighter Resilience to Operational Readiness

    Information Warfare
    IW
    NAVIFOR
    Naval Information Warfare
    Warfighter Resiliency Summit

