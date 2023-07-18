Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander of Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR), gives opening remarks at NAVIFOR’s inaugural Warfighter Resiliency Summit July 25-27, 2023, in Suffolk, Va. The theme for this year’s summit is “Better Together,” and emphasizes the connections between command leadership teams and Sailors in enhancing overall mental health and wellness. Sailors, civilians and guests attended the event, representing Navy Information Warfare commands from around the globe, for panels, discussions and personal testimonials on a variety of mental health and resilience topics. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jason Rodman/Released)

