    International Womens day [Image 3 of 6]

    International Womens day

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sonia Montañez, a medical technician assigned to the 156th Medical Group, pauses for a photo during International Women’s day at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, March 8, 2023. International Women's day is a day to celebrate women and their contributions to society, both past and present. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 10:58
    Photo ID: 7939959
    VIRIN: 230308-Z-MF014-1003
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 23.87 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International Womens day [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Womens day
    156th Wing

