U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Janice Dones, a commander’s support staff assigned to the 156th Combat Communications Squadron, pauses for a photo during International Women’s day at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, March 8, 2023. International Women's day is a day to celebrate women and their contributions to society, both past and present. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 10:58
|Photo ID:
|7939957
|VIRIN:
|230308-Z-MF014-1002
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|19.28 MB
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, International Womens day [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
