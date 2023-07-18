U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Janice Dones, a commander’s support staff assigned to the 156th Combat Communications Squadron, pauses for a photo during International Women’s day at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, March 8, 2023. International Women's day is a day to celebrate women and their contributions to society, both past and present. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2023 Date Posted: 07.28.2023 10:58 Photo ID: 7939957 VIRIN: 230308-Z-MF014-1002 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 19.28 MB Location: CAROLINA, PR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, International Womens day [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.