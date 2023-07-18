Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “It’s More Like it Chose Me;” Cherry Point Sailor Answers Call to Radiology [Image 2 of 2]

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Hospitalman Miguel Rodriguez serves on the Radiology team aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point. The Brownsville, Texas native recently passed the challenging America Registry of Radiologic Technologists Registry exam, earning himself the formal designation as a Radiologic Technologist.

    cherry point
    radiology
    navy medicine
    Navymedicine

