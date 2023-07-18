Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norwegian Road March Award Ceremony [Image 9 of 9]

    Norwegian Road March Award Ceremony

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Brendon Green-Daring 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers present arms amid the playing of the U.S. and Romanian national anthems during the award ceremony for the Norwegian Foot March on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 26, 2023. The 18.6-mile march challenges participants’ physical and mental endurance to improve readiness and increase their ability to operate more effectively and efficiently. (Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Brendon Green-Daring)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    This work, Norwegian Road March Award Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Brendon Green-Daring, identified by DVIDS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    101stAirborne
    VictoryCorps
    NorwegianRoadMarch

