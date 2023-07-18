Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Talisman Sabre 23 | Australian Army 6th Aviation Regiment and 18th LRS conduct FARP operations [Image 5 of 5]

    Talisman Sabre 23 | Australian Army 6th Aviation Regiment and 18th LRS conduct FARP operations

    RICHMOND, NSW, AUSTRALIA

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron and Australian Army 6th Aviation Regiment conduct forward arming and refueling point operations during Talisman Sabre 23 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Richmond, Australia, July 22, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens) (This image has been altered for security purposes by blurring identifiable insignias.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 06:36
    Photo ID: 7939514
    VIRIN: 230724-F-LO621-1207
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.46 MB
    Location: RICHMOND, NSW, AU 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre 23 | Australian Army 6th Aviation Regiment and 18th LRS conduct FARP operations [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    18th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    SOCPAC
    Australian Army
    SOFInThePacific
    TalismanSabre23

