Talisman Sabre 23 | Australian Army 6th Aviation Regiment and 18th LRS conduct FARP operations

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron and Australian Army 6th Aviation Regiment attach a fuel pump for forward arming and refueling point operations during Talisman Sabre 23 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Richmond, Australia, July 24, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens) (This image has been altered for security purposes by blurring identifiable insignias.)

