    US Army pulls cybersecurity professionals together for a summit in Germany [Image 3 of 4]

    US Army pulls cybersecurity professionals together for a summit in Germany

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    07.25.2023

    Photo by David Overson 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling, Deputy Commanding General for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, participates in the 2023 U.S. Army Europe and Africa
    cybersecurity summit held in Wiesbaden, Germany from July 25-27, 2023. Summit participants collaborated on tactics in withstanding malicious
    players and cyber activity while remaining watchful of ever evolving
    technological threats that attempt to weaken defenses. Participants engaged
    in conferences, workshops and training programs on cyber operations
    landscapes, international security cooperation, risk management, adversary
    actions designed to empower all nations to enhancer cybersecurity
    capabilities by sharing that knowledge and expertise to build a skilled
    workforce to respond to cyber threats effectively. (U.S. Army photo by
    Michele Wiencek)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 05:44
    Photo ID: 7939456
    VIRIN: 230725-A-LL070-1004
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 11.04 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army pulls cybersecurity professionals together for a summit in Germany [Image 4 of 4], by David Overson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

