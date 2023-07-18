US Army pulls cybersecurity professionals together for a summit in Germany

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling, Deputy Commanding General for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, participates in the 2023 U.S. Army Europe and Africa

cybersecurity summit held in Wiesbaden, Germany from July 25-27, 2023. Summit participants collaborated on tactics in withstanding malicious

players and cyber activity while remaining watchful of ever evolving

technological threats that attempt to weaken defenses. Participants engaged

in conferences, workshops and training programs on cyber operations

landscapes, international security cooperation, risk management, adversary

actions designed to empower all nations to enhancer cybersecurity

capabilities by sharing that knowledge and expertise to build a skilled

workforce to respond to cyber threats effectively. (U.S. Army photo by

Michele Wiencek)

Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE