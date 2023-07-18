US Army pulls cybersecurity professionals together for a summit in Germany

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling, Deputy Commanding General for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, participates in the 2023 U.S. Army Europe and Africa
cybersecurity summit held in Wiesbaden, Germany from July 25-27, 2023. Summit participants collaborated on tactics in withstanding malicious
players and cyber activity while remaining watchful of ever evolving
technological threats that attempt to weaken defenses. Participants engaged
in conferences, workshops and training programs on cyber operations
landscapes, international security cooperation, risk management, adversary
actions designed to empower all nations to enhancer cybersecurity
capabilities by sharing that knowledge and expertise to build a skilled
workforce to respond to cyber threats effectively. (U.S. Army photo by
Michele Wiencek)
