US Army pulls cybersecurity professionals together for a summit in Germany

U.S. Army Cybersecurity Soldiers, professionals, allies and partners participate in the 2023 U.S. Army Europe and Africa cybersecurity summit held in Wiesbaden, Germany from July 25-27, 2023. Summit participants collaborated on tactics in withstanding malicious players and cyber activity while remaining watchful of ever evolving technological threats that attempt to weaken defenses. Participants engaged in conferences, workshops and training programs on cyber operations landscapes, international security cooperation, risk management, adversary actions designed to empower all nations to enhancer cybersecurity capabilities by sharing that knowledge and expertise to build a skilled workforce to respond to cyber threats effectively. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek)

