    Norwegian Road March July 2023 [Image 4 of 4]

    Norwegian Road March July 2023

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    07.23.2023

    Photo by Spc. Precious Scott 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. and International service members register and weigh their rucks for the Norwegian Road March at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, July 26, 2023. The 18.6-mile march challenges participants’ physical and mental endurance to improve readiness and increase their ability to operate more effectively and efficiently. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Precious Scott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 05:31
    Photo ID: 7939452
    VIRIN: 230724-A-DB760-2001
    Resolution: 3905x4809
    Size: 11.9 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norwegian Road March July 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Precious Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    NorwegianRoadMarch
    101stAirbone

