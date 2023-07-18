U.S. and International service members register and weigh their rucks for the Norwegian Road March at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, July 26, 2023. The 18.6-mile march challenges participants’ physical and mental endurance to improve readiness and increase their ability to operate more effectively and efficiently. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Precious Scott)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 05:31
|Photo ID:
|7939452
|VIRIN:
|230724-A-DB760-2001
|Resolution:
|3905x4809
|Size:
|11.9 MB
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Norwegian Road March July 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Precious Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
