U.S. Army Pfc. Kenny Doung, an infantryman with the 101st Airborne Division rucks with his unit’s guidon during the Norwegian Road March at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 26, 2023. The 18.6-mile march challenges participants’ physical and mental endurance to improve readiness and increase their ability to operate more effectively and efficiently. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Precious Scott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 07.28.2023 05:31 Photo ID: 7939446 VIRIN: 230725-A-DB760-2006 Resolution: 5804x4480 Size: 6.23 MB Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Norwegian Road March July 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Precious Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.