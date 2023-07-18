SECDEF Visits Brisbane, Australia

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III tours the MacArthur Museum Brisbane with Deputy Prime Minister of Australia and Minister for Defence Richard Marles, July 28, 2023. The MacArthur Museum- Brisbane is dedicated to telling the stories of the Allied campaign in the South-West Pacific Area (SWPA); the role of US General Douglas MacArthur as Supreme Commander of Allied forces in SWPA; and the impact of the war on the city of Brisbane and its people. Secretary Austin is visiting to meet with his counterpart Deputy Prime Minister of Australia and Minister for Defence Richard Marles and will join Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong to participate in the 33rd annual Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN). (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

