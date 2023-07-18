Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Visits Brisbane, Australia [Image 3 of 4]

    SECDEF Visits Brisbane, Australia

    BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III signs a guestbook during a tour of The MacArthur Museum- Brisbane, July 28, 2023. The MacArthur Museum- Brisbane is dedicated to telling the stories of the Allied campaign in the South-West Pacific Area (SWPA); the role of US General Douglas MacArthur as Supreme Commander of Allied forces in SWPA; and the impact of the war on the city of Brisbane and its people. Secretary Austin is visiting to meet with his counterpart Deputy Prime Minister of Australia and Minister for Defence Richard Marles and will join Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong to participate in the 33rd annual Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN). (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

