USS Antietam (CG 54) Breaks Away From USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) after RAS

230727-N-KW492-1634 INDIAN OCEAN (July 27, 2023) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) breaks away from the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) after a replenishment at sea in the Indian Ocean during Talisman Sabre 23, July 27, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

