    HMAS Perth (FFH 157) Breaks Away From USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) After RAS [Image 5 of 7]

    HMAS Perth (FFH 157) Breaks Away From USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) After RAS

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230727-N-KW492-1586 INDIAN OCEAN (July 27, 2023) The Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Perth (FFH 157) breaks away from the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) after a replenishment at sea in the Indian Ocean during Talisman Sabre 23, July 27, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    INDIAN OCEAN
