Japan Air Self-Defense Force cadets approach an F-1E Strike Eagle for a static tour during a Japanese Observer Exchange Program visit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 25, 2023. The JOEP presents opportunities for USAF and JASDF members to learn from each other, improving interoperability and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 01:19
|Photo ID:
|7939156
|VIRIN:
|230724-F-PW483-1006
|Resolution:
|5764x3835
|Size:
|9.38 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, JOEP bolsters bonds between U.S. Airmen, JASDF cadets [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
