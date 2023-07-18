Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOEP bolsters bonds between U.S. Airmen, JASDF cadets [Image 1 of 8]

    JOEP bolsters bonds between U.S. Airmen, JASDF cadets

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Japan Air Self-Defense Force cadets and U.S. Air Force Airmen pose for a group photo during a Japanese Observer Exchange Program visit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 25, 2023. The JOEP presents opportunities for USAF and JASDF members to learn from each other, improving interoperability and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 01:19
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
