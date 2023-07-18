Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet conduct bilateral Commander's Update Brief with JMSDF Commander in Chief of Self-Defense Fleet

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    230727-N-FA353-0001 JAKARTA, Indonesia (July 27, 2023) Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Karl Thomas conducts a bilateral Commander’s Update Briefing with Vice Adm. Akira Saito, Commander in Chief of Self-Defense Fleet, aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 27. (U.S. Navy illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 23:45
    Photo ID: 7939081
    VIRIN: 230727-N-FA353-1001
    Resolution: 2150x1452
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: JAKARTA, ID 
    This work, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet conduct bilateral Commander's Update Brief with JMSDF Commander in Chief of Self-Defense Fleet, by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    JMSDF
    C7F
    Allies and Partners
    Self-Defense Fleet

