Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet conduct bilateral Commander's Update Brief with JMSDF Commander in Chief of Self-Defense Fleet

230727-N-FA353-0001 JAKARTA, Indonesia (July 27, 2023) Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Karl Thomas conducts a bilateral Commander’s Update Briefing with Vice Adm. Akira Saito, Commander in Chief of Self-Defense Fleet, aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 27. (U.S. Navy illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 23:45
|Photo ID:
|7939081
|VIRIN:
|230727-N-FA353-1001
|Resolution:
|2150x1452
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|JAKARTA, ID
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|5
