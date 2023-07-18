230721-N-QF023-1056
INDIAN OCEAN (July 21, 2023) Sailors fight a simulated Class Alpha fire during a General Quarters drill aboard Ticonderoga-class-guided missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Indian Ocean, July 21. Robert Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 22:59
|Photo ID:
|7938978
|VIRIN:
|230721-N-QF023-1056
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|27
This work, USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT