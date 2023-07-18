USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts General Quarters Drill

230721-N-QF023-1060

INDIAN OCEAN (July 21, 2023) A Sailor fights a simulated Class Alpha fire during a General Quarters drill aboard Ticonderoga-class-guided missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Indian Ocean, July 21. Robert Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).



